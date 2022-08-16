Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $387,000 Stock Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

CHCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Community Healthcare Trust to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.64. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $32.57 and a 12 month high of $49.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.442 per share. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.24%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

