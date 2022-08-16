Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 229,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,269,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 663.0% in the first quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,630,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,443,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after acquiring an additional 427,518 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,858,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,926 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,924,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 299,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

RLX Technology Stock Down 1.9 %

RLX opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. RLX Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $7.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of -1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $270.45 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.