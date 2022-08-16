Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $459,000 Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 386.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 6.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 400.0% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 24,484 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 130.8% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 369,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,186,000 after buying an additional 209,372 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 42.0% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000.

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $75.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.93. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 3.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Ryanair from €20.00 ($20.41) to €19.50 ($19.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ryanair from €19.00 ($19.39) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.78.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

