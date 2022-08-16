Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $496,000 Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 176.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 49.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $121.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $542.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.27 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Bean Technologies

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total value of $32,598.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,949 shares in the company, valued at $5,210,138.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock worth $99,978 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

