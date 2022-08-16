Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $536,000 Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,465,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,861,000 after buying an additional 69,253 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth $50,119,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth $41,513,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 513.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 982,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,219,000 after buying an additional 822,598 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,381,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the period. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.76.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Shares of PHG stock opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $48.72.

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.