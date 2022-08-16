Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $658,000 Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

TTM Technologies stock opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average is $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.53. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $17.48.

In other TTM Technologies news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,904 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $36,793.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at $233,710.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TTM Technologies news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 5,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,261.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,904 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $36,793.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,710.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,941 shares of company stock worth $589,439. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.