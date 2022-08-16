Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $706,000 Position in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,419 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Azure Power Global were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 7.0% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 42,920 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 16,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 464,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the period.

AZRE opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. Azure Power Global Limited has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

