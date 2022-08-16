Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXFR stock opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.53. The company has a market cap of $460.07 million, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $23.71.

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.25 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 5.37%. Analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, Director Patrick K. Mullen bought 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $99,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,450 shares in the company, valued at $120,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

