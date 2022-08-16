Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,644,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,548,000 after acquiring an additional 868,869 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 970,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,761,000 after acquiring an additional 230,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,821,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 374,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 19,960 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 373,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after buying an additional 11,898 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

NETSTREIT Stock Performance

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of NTST stock opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. NETSTREIT Corp. has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.02%.

About NETSTREIT

(Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

