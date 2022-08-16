Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoals Technologies Group

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $74,939.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $74,939.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ty P. Daul bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,201.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

SHLS stock opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 501.00 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.52. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $36.86.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.89 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 179.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHLS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Stories

