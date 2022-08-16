Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Noah were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Noah by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Noah by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Noah during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in Noah by 457.8% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 10,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NOAH opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.35. Noah Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $47.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

