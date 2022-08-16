Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 49,630 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in RPT Realty by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in RPT Realty by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in RPT Realty by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCP Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,098,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPT. Mizuho reduced their price target on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

RPT opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $937.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.01%.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

