Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 10.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 11.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 5.1% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 80.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 6.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSR shares. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Centerspace to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Centerspace from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerspace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In other Centerspace news, Director Mary J. Twinem acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.48 per share, with a total value of $74,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,470.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSR stock opened at $89.71 on Tuesday. Centerspace has a one year low of $74.99 and a one year high of $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.33. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is currently -121.67%.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

