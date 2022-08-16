Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,235 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSXMA. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 286,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after buying an additional 165,299 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 11,983 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LSXMA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.14. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $56.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.67.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.