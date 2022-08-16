Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 17,884 Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,884 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYLN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Hyliion by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,072,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hyliion by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Hyliion by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hyliion by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 15,242 shares in the last quarter. 27.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Hyliion Trading Up 1.3 %

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

