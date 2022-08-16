Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 31,361 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,361 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLCO. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 21,304,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064,589 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,196,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,369 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,089,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,459,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 527,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 893,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after acquiring an additional 328,379 shares during the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLCO opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average of $6.85. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MLCO shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. CICC Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

