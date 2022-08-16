Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 618 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Barnes Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Barnes Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE B opened at $35.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.21. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $50.32.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.09 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 2.91%. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on B. DA Davidson cut their target price on Barnes Group to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Barnes Group Profile



Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

