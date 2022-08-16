Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 9,251 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 53,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Modine Manufacturing to $20.00 in a research report on Monday.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 3,783 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $45,169.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,389.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $890.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $17.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

