Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 63,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

ILPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.04. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $28.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.81%.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

