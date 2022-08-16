Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

AIT opened at $113.37 on Tuesday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.93 and a 1-year high of $121.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIT. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

