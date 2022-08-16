Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,995,000 after acquiring an additional 358,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $54.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.06. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $62.53.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.13 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 46.29% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.