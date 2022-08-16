Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $462,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $1,029,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

Orion Office REIT Price Performance

Orion Office REIT stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.60.

Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend

Orion Office REIT Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

(Get Rating)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.