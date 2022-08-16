Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 32.0% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 21.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the first quarter worth $99,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the first quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

PSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Parsons to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other news, CFO George L. Ball bought 70,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $2,905,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,098,565.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSN opened at $43.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.91.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.97 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

