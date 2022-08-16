Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,500 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,935 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $2,051,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.26.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 118,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $1,075,092.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,383,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,585,354.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $170,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,251.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 118,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $1,075,092.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,383,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,585,354.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 433,457 shares of company stock worth $4,164,319 over the last three months.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $52.06.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.65 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 221.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. Equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

