Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,501 Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RADA Electronic Industries were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 30.3% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

NASDAQ RADA opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $555.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.90. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

