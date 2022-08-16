Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 529 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 8.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 17.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 183,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 27,460 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 226.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Getty Realty Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE GTY opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.38. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.94% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Getty Realty Profile

