Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 5,494 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,470 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,494 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Immersion were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 6.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,104,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 57.9% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 34,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider William C. Martin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 432,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,181.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider William C. Martin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 432,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,181.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William C. Martin bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,593.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. Immersion Co. has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $203.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.27.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMMR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Immersion from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

