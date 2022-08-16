Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 581 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UMH. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the fourth quarter worth $3,194,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,313,000 after acquiring an additional 22,485 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 69.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 76,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 31,205 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the fourth quarter worth $416,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UMH stock opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a current ratio of 16.67. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -49.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average is $21.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UMH. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley cut their price target on UMH Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point set a $26.50 price objective on UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

