M&T Bank Corp Acquires 5,266 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 155.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 2,913.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.42.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $49.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average of $49.04. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Stories

