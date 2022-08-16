M&T Bank Corp Acquires 820 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPB. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Turning Point Brands from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average is $29.92. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $52.17. The firm has a market cap of $458.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.86 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

