M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $19,000,000. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 76.0% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 611,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,073,000 after purchasing an additional 263,839 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 41.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 328,471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,703,000 after purchasing an additional 95,693 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,770,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In other news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $87,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at $799,947.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average of $48.31.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ST has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.