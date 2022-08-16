M&T Bank Corp Boosts Position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,118 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 32,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory Gene Freitag sold 13,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $135,287.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,883,243.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 45,932 shares of company stock worth $476,841 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $17.99.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 24.68% and a negative return on equity of 23.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

