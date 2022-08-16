M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in Invesco by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,320,000 after buying an additional 8,718,084 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,085,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,307,000 after purchasing an additional 255,634 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,844,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,829 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,099,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,814 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. StockNews.com cut Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.68.

Invesco Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $27.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.20). Invesco had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

Insider Transactions at Invesco

In related news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll acquired 827,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.