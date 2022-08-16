M&T Bank Corp Buys 1,684 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nielsen during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Nielsen during the first quarter worth about $1,177,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Nielsen by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Nielsen during the first quarter worth about $1,743,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Nielsen by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,187 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Shares of NLSN opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Nielsen Holdings plc has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average of $23.47.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.52 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Nielsen’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

