M&T Bank Corp Buys 181 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 594.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lithia Motors Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of LAD opened at $264.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.20 and a 12-month high of $377.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.09.
Lithia Motors Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.92%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.75.
Insider Activity at Lithia Motors
In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $1,560,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,287,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $309,389.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $1,560,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,287,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,133 shares of company stock worth $1,906,499. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Lithia Motors Company Profile
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.
