M&T Bank Corp Buys 207 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in GATX were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GATX. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in GATX during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in GATX during the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GATX. StockNews.com lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $103.12 on Tuesday. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $84.50 and a 12-month high of $127.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.17). GATX had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.85%.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

