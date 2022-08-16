M&T Bank Corp Buys 225 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,898,000 after purchasing an additional 192,885 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 16,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $94.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.50. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $70.46 and a one year high of $101.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.47 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.99 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 0.77%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 175.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $37,608.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,561.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RHP shares. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

