M&T Bank Corp Buys 618 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AGCO were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGCO. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AGCO to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO opened at $111.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.71. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $150.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

In other news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,063,817.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,393,333.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,063,817.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at $9,393,333.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

