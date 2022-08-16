M&T Bank Corp Buys 652 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day moving average of $49.53. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $63.76.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

