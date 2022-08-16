M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.1% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 14,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,524 shares in the company, valued at $187,129.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $124,005.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,266.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,524 shares in the company, valued at $187,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,541 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.36.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $82.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.48 and a beta of 1.30. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.06 and a 52 week high of $130.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.76.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61). Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

