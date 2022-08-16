M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.3% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $186.70 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $154.63 and a 1 year high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.73.

JLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

