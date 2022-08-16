M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 163.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,087,000 after purchasing an additional 57,953 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 628,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,245,000 after acquiring an additional 352,734 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SMART Global by 237.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 353,100 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SMART Global by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,257,000 after acquiring an additional 55,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in SMART Global by 1,423.4% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 496,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,215,000 after purchasing an additional 463,488 shares during the period. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.34. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.37.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. SMART Global had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $462.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Adams purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 915,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,566,115.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Adams purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 915,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,566,115.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Rizvi purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $75,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,461.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

