M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.84. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.17 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Pediatrix Medical Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

MD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

