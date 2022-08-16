M&T Bank Corp Has $351,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,847 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 12,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $67.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.35. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $56.09 and a 12 month high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.