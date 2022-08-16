M&T Bank Corp Has $358,000 Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9,243.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 28,645.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BAB stock opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.86. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $33.81.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.