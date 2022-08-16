M&T Bank Corp Has $364,000 Stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,542 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Model N were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Model N by 14.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,504,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,461,000 after purchasing an additional 187,360 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 567,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 255,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after buying an additional 102,436 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 67,150 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 9.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 726,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after buying an additional 61,331 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $152,090.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MODN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Model N stock opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

