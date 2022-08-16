M&T Bank Corp Has $365,000 Stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,948,000 after acquiring an additional 555,090 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,474,000 after buying an additional 45,439 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.0% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 436,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,319,000 after buying an additional 39,657 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,435,000 after buying an additional 18,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 306,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,866,000 after buying an additional 190,902 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GSHD. William Blair lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $358,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 27,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $1,821,468.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,901,793.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $358,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,998 shares of company stock valued at $16,041,542. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $69.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 635.42, a P/E/G ratio of 677.08 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.72. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.36%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading

