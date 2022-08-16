M&T Bank Corp Has $365,000 Stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 446.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.71. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $41.32 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

