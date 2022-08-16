M&T Bank Corp Has $385,000 Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSA. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 46.8% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $57.55 on Tuesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.99.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

NSA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

