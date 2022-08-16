M&T Bank Corp Has $399,000 Position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 189,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 761,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,040,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE SRI opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.40. The firm has a market cap of $605.54 million, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.28. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Stoneridge Profile

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.